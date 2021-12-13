 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $199,000

Lovely Ranch with Finished basement with Water Rights. 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 baths. Large Kitchen with plenty of storage. Basement has Fireplace and pool table that stays with the house.

