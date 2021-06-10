 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $235,000

Adorable home on wooded lot in sought after Parker Highlands subdivision. 3-4 bedrooms with 3 season room and 2 full baths. Home is currently rented. Lease is up Aug. 1 2021. View More

