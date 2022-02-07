3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $267,430

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Lincoln, a 1,756 square foot townhome. This impeccable three-level townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with the option to convert the second and third bedroom into a second larger bedroom! The first floor includes a luxurious, open-concept kitchen space with a large overhang counter that peers into the breakfast area and great room. You'll love the convenient upper-level laundry and the finished bonus room on the lower level. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.