D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, introduces the 1,758 sq ft. Garfield townhome. This spacious plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a finished bonus room, and a 2-car garage. The luxurious kitchen features designer cabinets, a convenient island for additional seating, and stainless steel appliances! The Garfield's open layout is ideal for everyday living and family gatherings. Expansive kitchen overlooks the dining and great rooms and is perfect for entertaining. Bedroom 1 includes a roomy walk-in closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor! All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $270,430
