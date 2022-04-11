 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $280,060

3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $280,060

This new two-story townhome showcases an appealing modern design. A welcoming first-floor Great Room flows seamlessly into a multifunctional kitchen featuring a center island with space for plenty of seating. A flex room offers versatility and a patio enhances outdoor enjoyment. The second floor hosts a luxe owners suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft that adds shared living space to the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular