3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $289,000

Traditional home in the quiet subdivision of Sunrise Ridge. You'll immediately notice the curb appeal of this home with its landscaping and front porch. Inside, you'll enter the two story foyer with hardwood floors flowing into the home. The living room features a beautiful walk in bay front window with front yard views. The large dining room is a great place to sit down for large meals and gather with family and friends. Just off the dining room is the well-designed kitchen with peninsula countertop providing plenty of space and a convenient breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances and plenty of oak cabinetry accentuate the space. The eating area is bright and centrally located between the kitchen and family room where everyone can join together. In the family room you can enjoy the gas burning fireplace on a cool night, or use the slider access to step outside. Upstairs are three roomy bedrooms including the master suite with walk in closet and private bath with soaking tub and separate shower. An unfinished basement awaits your creative finishing ideas to accommodate your lifestyle. Outside you will find peace and serenity in the fenced, wooded backyard. Pull up a chair on the deck and enjoy the natural atmosphere that surrounds you. This home features newer roof, windows, Leaf Guard gutter system and mechanical systems. Located minutes from the lake!