3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $305,990

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Sienna plan. This two-story home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Home features a turnback staircase situated away from foyer for convenience and privacy, as well as a loft area upstairs. The kitchen offers beautiful, stained cabinetry, a large pantry and a built-in island with ample seating space. The secondary bedrooms have spacious walk in closets. The oversized bedroom 1 features a deluxe bath with plenty of storage in the walk-in closet. Enjoy the convenience of a large second floor laundry room. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.