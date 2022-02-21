3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $324,290

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Blake ranch plan. This single-story home presents 2 bedrooms, an optional 3rd bedroom or study, 2 full baths, and a 3-car garage. The main level is perfect for entertaining, with it's spacious kitchen, large island, pantry, and dining area which open to the great room. Additionally, on the main level, the primary bedroom retreat features a private bath with ample storage in the walk-in closet, and a dual sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms a second full bath, laundry room, and a lovely covered porch round out the home. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.