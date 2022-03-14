3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $335,000

Located on the recently dredged Nippersink channel leading into Wonder Lake, this home has all the benefits of lake life without the lakefront home prices or real estate taxes. Your waterfront view includes undeveloped wilderness. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open floor plan of the living room, dining room and kitchen with granite counter tops, island and stainless-steel appliances. Lower-level family room has a cozy fireplace for those winter nights. The office and great room are great extra space for overnight guests. The large covered porch could be screened and lower level walk out patio is off the family room. The new landscaping, dock and seawall allows easy access to your boats and toys. Also, the furnace, on demand water heater and garage door are new.