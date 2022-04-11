This new single-story home showcases a comfortable and stylish design. It features an open layout among the family room, dining room and kitchen, which has a large center island. The covered front porch and back patio enhance outdoor enjoyment. Included are two secondary bedrooms and an owners suite tucked in a back corner of the home for privacy.
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $338,935
