3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $375,000

Ready to live the lake life? This waterfront property has a lot to offer! The main level has an open concept with large windows that provide lots of light and beautiful lake views! Modern updates include maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with hardwood floors throughout the main level. A stone surround fireplace brings a coziness to the living room. Just off the main living space are two bedrooms including the master that features dual closets and lots of windows, allowing you to wake up to the lake each morning. In the finished English basement you have a spacious laundry room, second full bath and a large living space that serves as a third bedroom. There is a second fireplace, walkout access to the backyard and you'll find a large storage space fitted with shelving under the stairs. While the inside of this home is beautifully done, the outside views will take your breath away. You'll want to spend your summer nights around the large firepit situated at the water's edge, taking in the gorgeous sunsets. Set up a pier and boat lift to set your boat in the water and you'll be ready for lazy days floating around the lake! You will appreciate the professional landscaping, brick paver patio and well-maintained mature oak trees that will treat you to shade in the summer. Practical updates have been completed as well, including a new seawall, new roof, soffits and gutters and a more recently installed extra deep well. Kick off this summer on the lake!