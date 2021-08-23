 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $159,900

Cute 3 bedroom home with newer windows and siding, updated kitchen and bath. All appliances included, nice fenced back yard with walk out basement. Walking distance to elementary and junior high schools. Fresh paint and new slider door in basement. Sold As is.

