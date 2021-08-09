3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $179,000

Freshly updated 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home in Castleshire Quads subdivision. Main level has 2 bedrooms & shared master bath. Open concept with vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, & kitchen with new paint & flooring. All new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Lower level with 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bath, & family room with sliding door to rear patio. 2-car attached garage. Near Route 14, Train Station, & the historic Woodstock Square. Come visit your new home today!