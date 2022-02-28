3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $184,900

Nicely maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home with Master on the 2nd level, 1 bed on the main floor and a 3rd in the basement partially finished (needs flooring). Potential for 4th bedroom. Great rental potential. Close to square and Metra station. Newer windows, roof, furnace. New concrete driveway, W/D, water heater (1 yr). Zoned M-1, however, has been used as residential. It could be great as your future home for first time home buyers or those who desire to downsize, make it an office or startup business. Don't let this charming, vintage home get away!