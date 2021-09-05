3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $188,000

Beautifully rehabbed and ready to move-in Cape Cod with three good-sized bedrooms. Brand new roof, kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms, updated windows, new siding, gutters, downspouts, soffits, and more. A $10,000 basement WATERPROOFING project was just completed, and a 10-year transferable warranty is included with the house. Meticulous attention was paid to all details, design, and all finishes. Impressive open floor plan and natural light windows; plenty of closet space and nice kitchen cabinets with a lot of granite counter space and a matching backsplash. Front and rear remodeled enclosed porches, updated deck, large backyard, detached one and a half car garage (with brand new door and roof) makes this place perfect for year-round entertaining. Great neighborhood with a short distance to historic downtown Woodstock Square, restaurants, the METRA, and schools. Come to see this wonderful property before it is gone.