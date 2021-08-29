You'll love this charming two story townhouse, in award winning Woodstock North school district! The home is spacious and thoughtfully laid out, with 1300 square feet not including the finished basement! You'll love the main level with open concept kitchen and living area. The kitchen has plenty of storage and an island. Out the kitchen sliding doors is a huge deck with a private backyard that backs to woods. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms including the main bedroom with walk-in closet, and on suite bathroom. There is also another full bath upstairs, and a half on the main floor. No more lugging laundry up and down stairs with the upstairs laundry closet. Down in the lower level is more finished space, perfect for a rec-room or man cave! Contact today while its still here!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) plans to build 10 piers along Lake Como’s northwest shore, and news of the project has brought publ…
To The Birches, 700 Club and Linn Township. I opened a business intended to be a sports facility with pickleball and platform tennis called Th…
The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department assisted the Town of Linn Fire Department with a call regarding an individual who fell 12 feet to the …
The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, an award-winning songwriter — are performing in Williams Bay.
Charges filed against Illinois man as a result of an accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a Fontana man.
Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage.
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
During the past decade, Big Foot has owned Whitewater.
The village's Fourth of July fireworks display comes to the beach a little later than usual this year.
Plan for Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay advances; Ann Drake has contract with University of Chicago
A new women’s leadership center along the lakefront in Williams Bay is moving forward.