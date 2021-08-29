3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $189,000

You'll love this charming two story townhouse, in award winning Woodstock North school district! The home is spacious and thoughtfully laid out, with 1300 square feet not including the finished basement! You'll love the main level with open concept kitchen and living area. The kitchen has plenty of storage and an island. Out the kitchen sliding doors is a huge deck with a private backyard that backs to woods. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms including the main bedroom with walk-in closet, and on suite bathroom. There is also another full bath upstairs, and a half on the main floor. No more lugging laundry up and down stairs with the upstairs laundry closet. Down in the lower level is more finished space, perfect for a rec-room or man cave! Contact today while its still here!