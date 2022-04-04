3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $195,000

This one is definitely worth your time and 100% move-in ready! QUIET LOCATION BOASTS THIS 3 BEDROOM HOME with an option for a fourth bedroom or an office! FRESH NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. Beautiful NEW TRIM AND CARPET ON THE ENTIRE SECOND FLOOR. REFINISHED WOOD FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL. Full basement with plenty of options and storage available. Driveway has plenty of parking. Large fenced back yard with plenty of privacy and an excellent place to let the kids play or have friends and family over for a party. BRAND new 32 ft by 16 ft deck. New gutters! Home is away from traffic on a dead end street for the kids to play! And it's close to the historic square and the train station.