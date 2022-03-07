3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $265,000

Home-Business Potential! Rock-solid workspace with storage available and detached residence in town! Adorable 1.5 story solid 1,900+ Sq Ft BRICK BUNGALOW with WHIMSICAL GARDENS on charming corner lot. Birds, butterflies, dragonflies, and hummingbirds love to visit the flowers surrounding a quaint FRONT PORCH. Main level with great OPEN FLOOR PLAN includes living room, separate dining room, family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, and two main level bedrooms. Recently remodeled main floor bathroom. Large master bedroom with CORK FLOORING, vaulted ceilings, skylights, WALK-IN CLOSET, sitting room, and EN-SUITE BATHROOM in finished attic space. Full basement with over 1,000 Sq Ft additional space and rough-in for third bathroom. 1,440 Sq Ft 4+ CAR GARAGE with 3 overhead doors, plus side entry, and 22 x 11 WORKSHOP plus additional 695 Sq Ft Loft with ventilation and new roof installed in 2017 that could easily be finished. 240 v 60 amp electrical service to the garage and tons of storage space including built-in shelving, racks, and cabinetry. Lots of POTENTIAL here for artisan, landscaper, handyman, business that needs large storage or workshop space. So close to DOWNTOWN Woodstock parks, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and METRA TRAIN!