10 ACRES of bliss, just off the beaten path - just WAIT til you round the shed to the best Field you've seen. While not certified organic, this field has not seen chemicals used in over 50 years! Take some extra time to wander in the field, nearly surrounded by trees, and picture what you could do with PRIVATE, OPEN and fertile ground (currently hay). 3 CAR Garage has electric to it and is in good condition. Original Farmhouse is SOLIDLY Built with unusually GENEROUS room sizes throughout. Take a walk through time - gorgeous Dining Room Chandelier, Hardwood Flooring under some carpeting. PVC sewer pipe has been updated, Roof approximately 2014. Back Family Room/porch has a Brick Fireplace - fabulous space. Garden, Fruit trees and so much to love about this home, including A-1 Agricultural Zoning for your low taxes and ability to do almost anything! Home will be sold in AS-IS condition
3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $325,000
