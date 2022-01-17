 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $374,900

And the log cabin home dream is ready for a new owner ! Total of 5.59 acres of amazing property, complete with stream running through your acreage! Wrap-Around Covered Porch ready for those hot summer nights ! Enjoy your year-round vacation home tucked away in the woods! Oversize great room with vaulted ceilings. River stone fireplace with custom mantle. A big. cute and spacious kitchen with appliances and center island. Amish Schreck cabinetry and blue pearl granite surface. First floor level features 2 bedrooms and full bath. Private master suite with spa-like bath. featuring ultra bath and limestone counter. Second floor level with loft/flex space. Full walk out lower level with rough-in bath waiting for your finishing touches. Plenty of room to build a big garage and a barn! Enjoy the peace and serenity of this beautiful property. Take your coffee out to the side porch and enjoy your own forest. Seller relocating, bring all your buyers.

