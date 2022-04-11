This home has EVERYTHING you have hoped for! No maintenance Hillside Ranch in a parklike setting. The location features the best of country living, but only minutes from everything you need. The four seasons room is perfectly situated for the Southwestern breeze & the custom built home features 10' ceilings with hardwood floors throughout the main level! The 3.5 car HEATED garage with 8' doors is perfect for your vehicles and toys! The hearth room is a cozy place to relax and recharge & the OPEN floor plan is stylish and updated. The beautifully finished basement adds another bedroom and bathroom. This leads to your large stamped concrete patio overlooking your spacious back yard. Just 8 min to the train. You are not going to want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $485,000
