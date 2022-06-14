3 counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance near a state park and maintaining a drug trafficking place

Jose E. Colunga, 40, 216C S Fourth St., Delavan, has been charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a state park and maintaining a drug trafficking place. A controlled purchase of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Phoenix Park took place on April 29. The confidential informant was provided $280.00 of pre-recorded U.S. currency to buy the cocaine. The defendant sold the cocaine, which weighed out to 3.31 grams. On May 13, another controlled purchase was made at the same location for 3.38 grams of cocaine from the defendant. In June, 3.35 grams of cocaine was once again sold to the confidential informant.