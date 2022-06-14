 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance near a state park and maintaining a drug trafficking place

Jose E. Colunga, 40, 216C S Fourth St., Delavan, has been charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a state park and maintaining a drug trafficking place. A controlled purchase of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Phoenix Park took place on April 29. The confidential informant was provided $280.00 of pre-recorded U.S. currency to buy the cocaine. The defendant sold the cocaine, which weighed out to 3.31 grams. On May 13, another controlled purchase was made at the same location for 3.38 grams of cocaine from the defendant. In June, 3.35 grams of cocaine was once again sold to the confidential informant.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story