3 felony bail jumping offenses, disorderly conduct

Jose D. Altena, 18, 365 N Tratt St., Whitewater, faces several charges including felony bail jumping in a Sawyer County Case, felony bail jumping for a case in St. Croix County, felony bail jumping for a case in Dunn County and disorderly conduct. Officers from the Whitewater Police Department to dispatched to the Sycamore House on April 7, where Altena admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the day. He also admitted to running into traffic and running into a vehicle. Previously, Altena had been charged with burglary in the cases in Sawyer, St. Croix and Dunn counties. He was released on bond in Sawyer County and St. Croix County, but pled no contest the burglary charge in Dunn County with a deferred prosecution.