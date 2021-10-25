4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $224,700

Right by the lake, with a huge front yard!! NEW ROOF BEING INSTALLED MONDAY OCT 18! Beautifully updated bi-level and ready for new owners! With 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and approx. 1736 sq. ft. of living space, this is the perfect family home! Cool front and back deck for hanging out wherever the sun is! Living room, family room, Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, finished lower level, utility room and 2 car detached garage. New carpeting and luxury vinyl plank, new granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new interior paint, plumbing updated, electrical updated, New auxiliary heaters, rebuilt and newly stained decks, air conditioner serviced, multiple windows replaced. New water heater. Please view the 3-D tour, and schedule your private showing today!