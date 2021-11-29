QUALITY BRICK AND CEDAR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH A SOUGHT AFTER, WALK TO TOWN LOCATION!!! 4 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE. HOME FEATURES: 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS, 3 SEASON ROOM, OVERSIZE 2-1/2 GARAGE, FENCED YARD, STORM SHUTTERS ON NORTH & WEST SIDE,CONCRETE DRIVE,ROOM TO ROAM FOR EVERYONE! UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND EXIT WITH STORM DOOR TO BACKYARD AND SUNROOM. GAS FIREPLACE IN LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM! NEW FURNACE AND WATER HEATER 2021. LARGE 25 X 24 BASEMENT CAN BE FINISHED OR USED FOR STORAGE...WELCOME HOME! PLEASE EXCUSE OUR BOXES, WE'RE BUSY PACKING. NOTE** SELLER REQUIRES A 14 DAY RENT BACK AFTER CLOSING TO MOVE OUT.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $269,000
