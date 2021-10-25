4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $295,000

Updates Galore! Move in and Enjoy... with a thoughtfully remodeled kitchen and first floor. The kitchen offers stainless steel, farm sink, butcher top counters, coffee station and so many other modern touches. Enormous master bedroom complete with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath can also be located on the 2nd level of this home. Both baths have been nicely refreshed. The finished basement is where you'll find the rec room, 4th bedroom with it's own 1/2 bath. Abundant outdoor space with 3 total lots which total to a little more than .75 acre. The amazing deck with pergola is where you will want to spend your free time. The deck has a perfect spot for the grill with prep space on either side. The property is perched high in the development allowing for seasonal views of the surrounding lakes. This property is it's own near the lake retreat with modern function and a bonus outbuilding that was in process of being re-imagined, work is left to be done so outbuilding will be as is. This home is spotless and well maintained and the owner is offering a home warranty. Roof was recently replaced. Come and see this one today.