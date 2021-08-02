4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $315,000

*Highest & Best Due by 7/28/21 1pm** Stunning and well maintained home in the heart of Antioch! Nothing short of perfection - from the beautiful exterior with freshly painted cedar siding, new roof and eye catching garage doors to the freshly updated interior. This expansive quad-level home is anything but typical! Attached 2 car garage and additional 2+ car detached garage (both heated) with separate driveway, work shop space and 1/2 bathroom! Walk in to the open living room with vaulted ceilings and find yourself in awe with the classic and updated kitchen/dining space. Newly painted cabinets with gold hardware, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and wood beam accents. Head down to the expansive great room complete with new dimmable recessed lighting, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, custom wet bar, stately brick fireplace and full bathroom. Upstairs features newer carpet and 4 well sized bedrooms! Step up to the incredible master bedroom suite complete with private balcony, 2 walk-in closets and master bath with walk-in shower. The sub basement offers additional finished space (could be 5th bedroom) plus large laundry and storage area! The backyard oasis is exactly what you've been looking for! Private patio, bistro lighting, green space and fire pit. The 2nd garage also includes a covered lean-to that is perfect for boat storage. Fully fenced in backyard. So many little touches will keep you saying WOW! Landscape up-lighting, concrete driveway, established neighborhood, wonderful boiler heat, close to Jewel and Starbucks....you will fall in love!