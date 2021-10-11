4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $324,000

Looking for a Big home with a lot of Living Space? Look no further. This is a 2 story (2828 Sq ft plus) 4 Bedroom, 3 & 1/2 Bathroom's, a Loft, Finished Basement, Family room, Large Living room and a Big eat-in Kitchen. Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Many upgrades throughout. Large deck out back overlooking the fenced in yard. 2 car Attached garage. Located in Tiffany Farms subdivision.