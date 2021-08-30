$10,000 in closing costs credits. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from this 2,485 sq ft home on the private, spring-fed, motorized Cross Lake. Vacation year-round. Swim, fish, water ski, jet ski, or ice skate from your own pier. There's also a nice park with a beach nearby. 4 bdrms & 2.1 baths, spacious LR/DR combo w/ bay window, nice sized kitchen adjacent to family rm facing lake. Mbrm has deck, lge cedar closet, master bth w/dble sink. Ldy on 2nd flr. Updates are:1st flr windows in LR/DR 2013, New Anderson sliders in the MBR in 2021, siding 2011, roof & gutters 9/18, hot water heater 7/2021, new faucets in all baths, newly installed wood laminate flrs in FR & hallway, new neutral carpeting in liv rm, staircase, master bdrm & upstairs hallway. mud & storage rm off the back, oversized 2.5 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
To The Birches, 700 Club and Linn Township. I opened a business intended to be a sports facility with pickleball and platform tennis called Th…
The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) plans to build 10 piers along Lake Como’s northwest shore, and news of the project has brought publ…
The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department assisted the Town of Linn Fire Department with a call regarding an individual who fell 12 feet to the …
The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, an award-winning songwriter — are performing in Williams Bay.
Charges filed against Illinois man as a result of an accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a Fontana man.
Plan for Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay advances; Ann Drake has contract with University of Chicago
A new women’s leadership center along the lakefront in Williams Bay is moving forward.
Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage.
A gofundme account has been set up to help raise money for a man who was critically injured on August. 21 after calling 16 feet off a balcony.
Lake Geneva schools release health plan and quarantine policy for 2021-2022 school year
During the past decade, Big Foot has owned Whitewater.