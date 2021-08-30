 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $339,000

$10,000 in closing costs credits. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from this 2,485 sq ft home on the private, spring-fed, motorized Cross Lake. Vacation year-round. Swim, fish, water ski, jet ski, or ice skate from your own pier. There's also a nice park with a beach nearby. 4 bdrms & 2.1 baths, spacious LR/DR combo w/ bay window, nice sized kitchen adjacent to family rm facing lake. Mbrm has deck, lge cedar closet, master bth w/dble sink. Ldy on 2nd flr. Updates are:1st flr windows in LR/DR 2013, New Anderson sliders in the MBR in 2021, siding 2011, roof & gutters 9/18, hot water heater 7/2021, new faucets in all baths, newly installed wood laminate flrs in FR & hallway, new neutral carpeting in liv rm, staircase, master bdrm & upstairs hallway. mud & storage rm off the back, oversized 2.5 car garage.

