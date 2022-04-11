4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $384,900

One of those Rare Ranch home offerings. Original owners offering this Woods of Antioch ranch home with full finished basement. Maintained meticulously since it was built, with 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, a wood burning- gas starter, brick fireplace in the Living Room. 1st floor bedrooms are separated from the Master Suite for additional peace and privacy. Sliders from the Master Suite and the Eating area to a wonderful brick patio. Back yard of home has more than ample separation from other homes by means of a landscaped berm. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor except foyer/kitchen/and baths, where ceramic tile was preferred. The home will be care free for the new owner for years to come. High Efficiency Furnace was replaced under 6 years ago. Roof and gutters were replaced in 2018. Two newer water heaters. The home has a 3 year maintenance service contract for the HVAC & plumbing ( sump pumps, etc.) which was just renewed, paid for and will transfer to the new owner. The kitchen counter tops and bath vanity tops are beautiful quartz. The dining room is currently the homeowner's office, with french doors. The Family Room wide open and can lend to a number of uses. The basement level also has one of the full baths as well as a bedroom and the Laundry room, which has cabinetry and a sink. The 3 car Garage is every homeowner's dream.