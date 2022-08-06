4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,000

Newly completed! Custom Home Ready to move in! This is a New construction, not a rehabbed property. Buyers can still pick out carpet for those areas. Ready to close as soon as buyers are ready! In town location. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Lower Level. Granite countertops and granite in laundry. Open concept floor plan with, soaring ceilings! 1st floor master bedroom with a gorgeous full bath and walk-out. Spacious closets throughout! Large back yard for kids and pets. Yard will be sodded soon. Walking distance to everything in town. Stubbed in plumbing for future bathroom in your spacious full basement, lots and lots of builder extras!