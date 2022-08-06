Newly completed! Custom Home Ready to move in! This is a New construction, not a rehabbed property. Buyers can still pick out carpet for those areas. Ready to close as soon as buyers are ready! In town location. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Lower Level. Granite countertops and granite in laundry. Open concept floor plan with, soaring ceilings! 1st floor master bedroom with a gorgeous full bath and walk-out. Spacious closets throughout! Large back yard for kids and pets. Yard will be sodded soon. Walking distance to everything in town. Stubbed in plumbing for future bathroom in your spacious full basement, lots and lots of builder extras!
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin boy 'was eager to grow up’ — Four weeks after fatal collapse at hotel, no answers, no investigation
A month later, it’s not clear what caused the ceiling to collapse that killed a 10-year-old from Wisconsin. There’s been no investigation by authorities, and none appears to be planned.
TOWN OF PARIS — An Illinois man has died of injuries suffered in a high-speed crash Saturday at Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris.
Jim and Donna Mueller were on a trip to Washington D.C. to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary when they were killed by a lightning strike Thursday night outside the White House.
An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, stabbing her to death, then setting a Chippewa Falls house on fire on Wednesday.
Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife died from sharp force injuries. Their daughter, 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.
A 52-year-old man was charged with killing a teenager, stabbing four others in a dispute that allegedly involved a lost cellphone during a tubing excursion on a Wisconsin river.
Three months after pleading guilty to drug dealing charges and still with three months until his sentencing, one of the Huffhines brothers was arrested after being accused of driving while inebriated.
On Tuesday, Racine Police Department officers, Kenosha Police Department officers and FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force reported that they executed a search warrant on Thurston Avenue.
James Mackenzie Hagen, 24, of Hinsdale, Illinois, has been charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle-great bodily harm and great bod…
Walmart is laying off about 200 corporate employees, a person familiar with the matter told CNN, in a move that comes days after the retail gi…