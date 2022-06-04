4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $419,000

Ready to move in! Brand new construction. Buyers can still pick out carpet for those areas. Now ready to close as soon as buyers are ready! In town location. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Lower Level. Granite countertops and granite in laundry. Open concept floor plan with, soaring ceilings! 1st floor master bedroom with a gorgeous full bath. Spacious closets throughout! Large back yard for kids and pets. Yard will be sodded soon. Walking distance to everything in town. Stubbed in plumbing for future bathroom in your full basement.