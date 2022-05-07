 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $439,000

Brand new construction. Buyers can pick out carpet for those areas. Now ready to close as soon as buyers are ready! In town location. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Lower Level. Granite countertops and granite in laundry. Open concept floor plan with, soaring ceilings! 1st floor master bedroom with a gorgeous full bath. Spacious closets throughout! Large back yard for kids and pets. Yard will be sodded soon. Walking distance to everything in town. Stubbed in plumbing for future bathroom in your full basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular