4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $475,000

DON'T LET THE MARKET TIME FOOL YOU, THIS IS A GOOD HOUSE WITH A GREAT LOCATION! This well-kept beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.1 bath home with finished walkout lower level featuring a spacious floor plan is located on the prestigious Antioch Lake. The formal dining room is accented by crown molding and steps down to the large living room with a big bay window. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the main level & upstairs bedrooms. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space with a breakfast area for your table. Family room features a large brick fireplace and a sliding glass door to the backyard deck, overlooking the water. Located upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom features a cedar closet and a renovated bath. Finished lower level with 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath & bonus room with walkout to brick paver patio and fire pit to enjoy the beautiful views of the water and the spacious backyard. Professionally landscaped with perennial plants & mature trees. Updates & improvements include: * NEW CONCRETE DRIVEWAY. * NEW ROOF & GUTTERS (2019). * UPDATED HVAC (2006). * UPDATED SIDING (2002). * NEW EXTERIOR PAINT (2018). * NEW INTERIOR PAINT (2020). * NEW FLOORING IN LOWER LEVEL. * HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED (2016). * UPDATED HOT WATER HEATER (2012). * NEW STOVE (2017). * RENOVATED BATHS (2021 & 2016). EMMONS GRADE SCHOOL district 33 & Antioch high school district 117. Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy life on a private, not motorized lake and all it has to offer