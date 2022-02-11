MILLION DOLLAR VIEW OF ANTIOCH LAKE. FRESHLY REHABBED 4 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM ALL BRICK WALKOUT RANCH. NEW EAT-IN KITCHEN. NEW BATHROOMS. FORMAL DINING ROOM. 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL. HUGE WINDOWS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN OVERLOOK THE LAKE. MAINTENANCE FREE DECK RUNS ENTIRE LENGTH OF REAR OF THE HOME. BEDROOM #4 & 3RD FULL BATH IN FULL FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT. WET BAR IN BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. 3-SEASON ROOM WITH HOT-TUB SOLD AS-IS. WORKROOM OFF REAR CONCRETE PATIO. LARGE 2.5+ ATTACHED GARAGE. HAS OVER 3500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. PRIVATE BEACH! COME VISIT YOUR NEW LAKE HOUSE TODAY!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
Mayoral candidates for the Feb. 15 primary election answer questions about issues affecting Lake Geneva.
Plans to convert Geneva Theater into a live entertainment revenue and taproom receives approval.
DELAVAN — Police reportedly charged a relative for abuse after a student came to school with a blackeye.
It was a special day for Big Foot High School as six Chiefs athletes signed their national letters of intent for their respective sports to co…
Sushi and taco fans now have a new place to go.
DELAVAN — Not even a Wisconsin-grade snowstorm will stop people from eating at Sweet Aroma Ristorante on Valentine’s Day.
Walworth County Sheriffs deputies went undercover to bust a local cocaine dealer.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.