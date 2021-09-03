4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $549,999

Ready for something special? This spacious 4-bedroom, 3.1 bath home offers LAKEFRONT LIVING on ANTIOCH LAKE! With a split level floor plan and finished WALKOUT BASEMENT. The formal dining room is accented by crown molding and steps down to the large living room with a big bay window. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the main level & upstairs bedrooms. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space with a breakfast area for your table. Opens into the family room with a BRICK FIREPLACE and sliding glass doors to the backyard deck, overlooking the water. Located upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with CEDAR CLOSET & RENOVATED BATH. Finished lower level with 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath & bonus room with walkout to BRICK PATIO with CUSTOM OUTDOOR FIREPLACE. Large yard is 0.72 acres, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED with perennial plants & mature trees. Updates & improvements include: * NEW CONCRETE DRIVEWAY. * NEW ROOF & GUTTERS (2019). * UPDATED HVAC (2006). * UPDATED SIDING (2002). * NEW EXTERIOR PAINT (2018). * NEW INTERIOR PAINT (2020). * NEW FLOORING IN LOWER LEVEL. * HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED (2016). * UPDATED HOT WATER HEATER (2012). * NEW STOVE (2017). * RENOVATED BATHS (2021 & 2016). Located in the SUNSET RIDGE neighborhood with EMMONS GRADE SCHOOL district 33 & Antioch high school district 117. Enjoy ROWING, SAILING, PADDLE SPORTS, FISHING & WILDLIFE VIEWING on ANTIOCH LAKE! VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview home easily.