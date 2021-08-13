Ready for something special? This spacious 4-bedroom, 3.1 bath home offers LAKEFRONT LIVING on ANTIOCH LAKE! With a split level floor plan and finished WALKOUT BASEMENT. The formal dining room is accented by crown molding and steps down to the large living room with a big bay window. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the main level & upstairs bedrooms. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space with a breakfast area for your table. Opens into the family room with a BRICK FIREPLACE and sliding glass doors to the backyard deck, overlooking the water. Located upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with CEDAR CLOSET & RENOVATED BATH. Finished lower level with 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath & bonus room with walkout to BRICK PATIO with CUSTOM OUTDOOR FIREPLACE. Large yard is 0.72 acres, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED with perennial plants & mature trees. Updates & improvements include: * NEW CONCRETE DRIVEWAY. * NEW ROOF & GUTTERS (2019). * UPDATED HVAC (2006). * UPDATED SIDING (2002). * NEW EXTERIOR PAINT (2018). * NEW INTERIOR PAINT (2020). * NEW FLOORING IN LOWER LEVEL. * HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED (2016). * UPDATED HOT WATER HEATER (2012). * NEW STOVE (2017). * RENOVATED BATHS (2021 & 2016). Located in the SUNSET RIDGE neighborhood with EMMONS GRADE SCHOOL district 33 & Antioch high school district 117. Enjoy ROWING, SAILING, PADDLE SPORTS, FISHING & WILDLIFE VIEWING on ANTIOCH LAKE! VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview home easily.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
This past weekend on Geneva Lake, there was tragedy again on the lake.
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses