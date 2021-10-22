CHAIN OF LAKES WATERFRONT HOME! Nearly 60' of Channel Lake water frontage, this sought after Linden Lane home has so much to offer. Clean! Solid construction! Stunning Outdoor space! Western facing views provide beautiful evening sunsets that can be enjoyed throughout the home and outdoor space. New roof (2019) New siding (2019) New Furnace (2019) MAIN FLOOR master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite master bathroom! The kitchen includes recessed lighting, kitchen island, TONS of cabinet space, corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in table space and 1/2 bath. Convenient 1st floor laundry room. Large living spaces including a separate dining room, water facing family room and formal living room. Upstairs you have 2 HUGE bedrooms, full bathroom and loft/sitting space with built-in cabinets. Extend your entertaining space with the fully finished, walk-out basement! 2nd full kitchen, eating space, great room, game room, full bathroom and 4th bedroom! GREAT IN-LAW CAPABILITIES! Newer, easy to maintain vinyl plank flooring throughout. Sliding glass doors lead you to the stunning brick patio that features a firepit, custom seating and THOSE VIEWS! Channel Lake is the northernmost lake in the chain of lakes which is considered one of the cleanest and amongst the best for fishing (both summer and winter) and boating. Solid steel sea wall (3 years old!) - spacious composite deck - heated 2 car garage with storage above - TONS of parking space. Linden Lane is a sought after peninsula that separates Channel Lake and Lake Catherine and surrounded by other high-end waterfront homes. This home has been well maintained, continuously updated and offers beautiful stone work. You get it all - waterfront, western facing, green space, parking, and overall a lovely home!
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $699,900
