This Lake Marie home was built new from the foundation up in 2008. With over 3,000 sf above grade and a full unfinished english basement this home would be a great primary of 2nd home. 62' ft of western sunset shoreline and a sandy beach. Large kitchen with island, pantry, desk area, stainless steel appliances and over sized table area and separate dining room. Soaring 2 story family room with wet bar and gorgeous stone fireplace. The sunroom faces the lake for gorgeous views all day long. 1st floor master bedroom and laundry room. 2nd story offers large loft overlooking the family room and sliding glass doors to one of four decks. 2 additional spacious bedrooms on second level one with access to another lakefront balcony. Want more great views go up the winding stairs to the widow's walk and take in the gorgeous lake views from high above. The oversized 3 car garage with loft space provides for tons of space for your winter and summer toys.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $740,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
- Updated
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.