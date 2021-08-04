4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $740,000

This Lake Marie home was built new from the foundation up in 2008. With over 3,000 sf above grade and a full unfinished english basement this home would be a great primary of 2nd home. 62' ft of western sunset shoreline and a sandy beach. Large kitchen with island, pantry, desk area, stainless steel appliances and over sized table area and separate dining room. Soaring 2 story family room with wet bar and gorgeous stone fireplace. The sunroom faces the lake for gorgeous views all day long. 1st floor master bedroom and laundry room. 2nd story offers large loft overlooking the family room and sliding glass doors to one of four decks. 2 additional spacious bedrooms on second level one with access to another lakefront balcony. Want more great views go up the winding stairs to the widow's walk and take in the gorgeous lake views from high above. The oversized 3 car garage with loft space provides for tons of space for your winter and summer toys.