4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $259,000

Historical Farm house and large barn on almost an acre, conveniently located close to the Illinois/Wisconsin border. Owned by the same family for over 80 years. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Ready for a new owner to enjoy this treasured home and barn for the next generation. Close to parks and next to the Ice House trail

