4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $384,900

This home is ready to move in! Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautifully remodeled 4bd 2.5ba home located in Bristolwood! New Kitchen appliances, Bamboo floors throughout, and granite countertops! Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closets and master bath! Cozy up to the fireplace, enjoy sitting on the wrap around porch in front, or patio and pergola in the back. Home has an attached 3 car heated garage, as well as finished basement with plenty of storage. Brand new AC (2020) and Furnace Coil (2020), Roof(2010) Set up your private viewing today! View More