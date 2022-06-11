4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000

Wisconsin's version of the "Magic Kingdom" with 120 Ft sand beach frontage pitched perfectly into clear Lake Shangrila. 5455 sq.ft concrete log/stone lake front home with a touch of Aspen Colorado. An entertainers dream ith oversized indoor/outdoor air conditioned bar and 15 Ft sliding doors opening to incredible view lakeside and constant breeze. Multi-tier brick patio with winding walkways to beach and 10 seat firepit. A chef's paradise kitchen with stunning lake view and high end appliances including a Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf stove, and 12ft Quartz island. Find comfort in the A Frame great room with 5 overhead beams and large open windows for ultimate lake view. Wake up to an amazing lake view in the first floor master suite with a beautiful stone wall fireplace, ultimate steam shower, and end your day in the high end whirlpool tub. Enjoy your own private country club and best view of "Magic Kingdom" on the balcony of the 31 X 28 golf simulator which includes the leading technology system. View our 3-D video & walk thru this home in real-time.