4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,950,000

Knob Farm: The Knobs is a highly sought-after area molded from melted glaciers leaving lush green hills and rich black topped farm land. The Knobs Farm comprises of a beautiful, well constructed, red full brick, traditional, farm house with hardwoods, a newer four car detached garage and 5 out buildings, all with concrete floors' and an antique McDonald's pirate fort and play area. Walking paths on gently rolling acres. Zoned A-1 allowing for horses, hunting, livestock, and game birds. The stately residence comprises of four ample sized bedrooms, craft room, den, office, and a fifth bedroom could readily be converted on the main level. This home is on a sturdy foundation built to last thru the next many generations to come!