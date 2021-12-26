4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $245,000

You'll fall in love with this 1.8 acre park-like setting in the city of Burlington! Spacious 2-story, 4 bedroom home in a convenient location. The main level features a large living room, dining room and bedroom with newer laminate flooring. The kitchen has new tile with brand new appliances in 2020 and a large, walk-in pantry. Another feature of the main floor is an updated full bathroom with double vanity. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, an office space and a recently updated half bath. There's plenty of closet space throughout as well as 3 sheds on the property. Call today to make this house your home for 2022!