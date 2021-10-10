 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $259,900

Welcome to the Home of your Dreams!! All the charm of yesterday's artistry and architecture brought to life from the front porch to the character and beauty throughout that will delight you! Four bedroom, one on first floor, currently used as a play room, large rooms, high ceilings, hardwoods, fabulous garage with workshop, loft for game night or studio, 2 car garage. Moments from parks, schools, health club, hospital and the famously quaint downtown Burlington.

