FINALLY! The one that you've been waiting for in the city of Burlington on a corner lot with easy walking distance to the best that Burlington has to offer. This low maintenance brick home has that great front porch! Many updates have been done to this old classic to include, flooring, furnace & AC, hot water heater and whole househumidifier/dehumidifier!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $269,000
