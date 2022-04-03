 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $269,000

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $269,000

FINALLY! The one that you've been waiting for in the city of Burlington on a corner lot with easy walking distance to the best that Burlington has to offer. This low maintenance brick home has that great front porch! Many updates have been done to this old classic to include, flooring, furnace & AC, hot water heater and whole househumidifier/dehumidifier!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $25 million judgment for a business that successfully claimed it was libeled by Oberlin College in the aftermath of a shoplifting incident that roiled the historic liberal arts school and music conservatory's campus outside Cleveland.