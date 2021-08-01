4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $289,900

BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, & READY TO MOVE IN! This home will WOW you. Walk into your Main Flr that Boasts Gleaming Hrdwd Flrs & Gorgeous Trim! Formal Din Rm has Plenty of Space to Host! Formal Liv Rm is So Cozy & Gets Tons of Natural Light! Spacious Main Flr BR Too! Your Kitchen Features Freshly Painted Cabinets, Newer St- Stl Applncs that Stay, & HUGE Walk-In Pantry. Main Flr BA has Newer Washer & Dryer, BA Could Easily be Converted Back into FULL BA if Desired! Upstairs Feats NEW Carpet, Fresh Paint & NEW Windows! Master BR is Great Sized & has Plenty of Closet Space! 2 More Spacious BRs Upstairs w/ Great Closet Space & a Full BA!! Basement has Plenty of Storage, NEW Furnace & Water Softener is Owned! This Home Sits on a Huge Lot, Fully Fenced, Has a Cozy Deck and HUGE 3.5 Car Garage!