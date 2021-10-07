4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $339,000

Nestled in Lyons Township near the White River is this 4 bedroom home that was added onto in 2007 to double the size of the home and add a 2 car garage. Featuring beautiful original woodwork and hardwood floors and improved with a new kitchen with tile, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and built ins. You'll love the lighting and crown molding throughout this well-built home. Two family rooms and a dining area, this spacious floor plan has much to offer. The upper level has a master suite with private bath and all 4 bedrooms have walk in closets! Granite and upgrades in all of the bathrooms and an upper level laundry too. Fenced yard, above ground pool and 2 car garage and a front porch to enjoy the neighborhood.