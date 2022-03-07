4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $449,900

WELCOME HOME! This gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home is ready for its new owners! There has not been a single inch of this house that has gone untouched! From the 4 large bedrooms and 3 full custom baths this home has the WOW factor! You are immediately greeted with an open concept floor plan with details to catch your eyes from the custom board and batten ceiling, a custom walk in pantry, a home office with barn door to separate the space, soft close cabinetry, high quality Rigid waterproof LVP throughout. The lower level walkout basement features the 4th bedroom as well as a possible 5th, the 3rd full bathroom, a large laundry room, and a rec room with a wet bar that is great for entertaining! Additional features include new roof, Samsung appliances, 2 panel arched doors, and so much more!