4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $499,900

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home with full walk out lower level located in desired Falcon Ridge on a picturesque 1.4 acre lot. Main level features chef's kitchen with hickory cabinets, Cambria counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Patio doors in dinette extend living space to deck for gathering by the heated pool and firepit. Family room features vaulted ceilings, full stone fireplace, and wood floors. First floor master suite features patio doors for your morning coffee overlooking your private back yard. Master bath features tiled walk-in shower and heated floors. Three bedrooms and a large full bathroom complete the upstairs. Lower-level features great room with wet bar/ wine fridge and patio doors to outdoor entertaining space. See documents for updates list.

